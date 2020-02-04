Aviation calls for statutory waste-to-fuel body

Airlines and airports have urged the Government to create a new Office for Sustainable Aviation Fuel to promote the creation of fuels from residual waste.

Sustainable Aviation – a body supported by various aviation companies - said in its report Sustainable Aviation Fuels Road-Map that such a body “would be vital to providing the essential cross-Government co-ordination and visible support necessary to progress the development and commercial deployment of sustainable aviation fuel”.

The aviation industry is under increasing pressure to decarbonise but has few viable alternatives to conventional fuels.

Sustainable fuels made from waste could though be a ‘bridge’ until technologies like hybrid-electric and all-electric aircraft become possible.

The report said the UK could establish a leadership position in recycled carbon fuels, made from waste industrial gases, cooking oil and municipal solid waste.

Research cited in it said that by 2035 there could be between 14.5 and 30.9 million tonnes a year of sustainable aviation fuels produced globally, equivalent to 4%-8% of global aviation fuel use.

Technology rather than feedstock availability was expected to be the limiting factor in growth, but the report said: “The availability of sufficient quantities of sustainably produced or collected feedstock is crucial to the scale-up of the industry.”

Velocys, which intends to develop Europe’s first commercial scale waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel facility in Immingham, supported the calls.

It said that once complete its plant could take more than 500,000 tonnes a year of residual household and office waste, otherwise destined for landfill or incineration, and convert it into 60 million litres of clean burning sustainable jet and road fuel.

Velocys chief executive Henrik Wareborn, said: “Of all modes of transport, aviation is the most challenging to decarbonise because the energy density and performance of battery and fuel cell technologies cannot come close to matching liquid hydrocarbon fuel, particularly over longer distances.

“Therefore, if we are to reach net zero emissions and continue flying, innovative fuel-based solutions like ours will be essential”.