Biffa strikes deal after dissolution of council partnership

Winchester City Council has struck a new deal with Biffa a year after a partnership with a neighbouring council was dissolved.

Under an eight-year contract starting in September, Biffa will use Euro 6-compliant vehicles which emit lower levels of exhaust pollutants, make more use of narrower vehicles to improve access in smaller streets and fit lorries with technology to provide its depot with real-time information on collections.

There will also be a new collection service for small electrical equipment for recycling from households.

Winchester’s cabinet member for service quality and transformation Martin Tod said: “A big priority for our bin service has been to recycle more and cut the number of missed bins, and Biffa and the people working for it have been really good partners in making that happen.

“While we won’t be happy until no bins are missed, the latest figures show we’ve made really good progress – much better than the same time last year. And we’ve got plans to improve the service even further.”

In October 2018, Winchester was given only a year’s notice to find a new deal after East Hampshire District Council dissolved a seven-year partnership with Winchester and Biffa.

East Hampshire decided to work instead with Havant Borough Council, which uses contractor Norse SE.