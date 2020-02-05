Birmingham told to get grip on waste depots

Birmingham City Council should create the role of operations service lead to oversee waste collections, a review arising from last year’s bitter refuse strike has said.

The council commissioned Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions to conduct an independent review of its waste collection and disposal services as part of the settlement of the strike.

Its report said Wood “considers that the current management structure does not provide sufficient operational oversight of the depots”.

The operations service lead should take this on and sit below the existing assistant director role as part of a proposed restructure of the Street Scene service, on which Birmingham is due to begin consultation this month.

Wood found poor communication was “both a cause and symptom of the lack of trust that appears to exist throughout the service”.

This extended to both relations between the council and its residents and between the waste service management and the staff.

It recommended a communications plan should be developed that would “require an expectation reset from all parties as to the level of information to be provided”.

There should also be ‘review and reconciliation’ sessions, where staff could raise issues “without fear of incrimination or censure”.

Wood also found that Birmingham carried out “minimal enforcement or engagement activity…where properties or areas within the city demonstrate poor compliance with the collection schemes”. It urged the development of an engagement and enforcement plan.

A second phase of Wood’s review will look at options including the introduction of a separate weekly food waste collection, running alongside either two-or-three weekly residual collections and fortnightly recycling collections.