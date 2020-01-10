‘Blatantly criminal’ wood firm was a fire risk

An Oxfordshire wood recycling company has been fined £15,000 after the Environment Agency (EA) discovered it was storing three times the material allowed by its permit, posing a “significant fire risk”.

Red Jon Ltd was prosecuted following EA inspections of its wood waste storage site in Pyrton near Watlington.

Officers found 1,790 tonnes were being stored, way above the permit levels of 500 tonnes which could be kept in any one place during a 7-day period.

The case was brought to Oxford magistrates court on 8 January. The court heard the “mountains of wood” was a fire risk to the area, which includes two schools.

District judge Kamlesh Rana said the firm’s actions were “blatantly criminal”.

Company director Patrick Cassidy, 68, of Sneyd Hall Road, Bloxwich, West Midlands, was also fined £860 and banned from holding a directorship.

Red Jon and Cassidy were ordered to pay equal parts in legal costs of £28,000.

Julia Leigh, senior environmental crime officer for the Environment Agency in Oxfordshire, said: “I visited the site on numerous occasions, explaining which activities were and weren’t allowed, but Red Jon were not able to make sufficient changes to comply with the law and reduce the risk to the environment and the local community.”