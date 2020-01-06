Charities' bonanza from EA regulation breach payments

Thirteen companies reached enforcement undertakings with the Environment Agency (EA) in the past six months, under which they paid money to charities for failing to meet their packaging or other waste obligations.

Companies paid a total of £327,701.82 to charities for breaches of the Packaging Waste Regulations 2007 and other regulations.

The largest single payment was £70,018.67 by pet food manufacturer Kennelpak, split between the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Erewash Canal Preservation and Development Association.

Kennelpak said it was unaware that had obligations under the regulations because it handled more than 50 tonnes of packaging waste and had a turnover of more than £2m. It had failed to comply between 2001-16.

The majority of undertakings were for packaging, but Biffa Waste Services made the second largest payment, of £60,000 to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, for failing to comply with a permit condition on installation.

EA environment officer Joanne Weston said: “Enforcement undertakings allow packaging waste producers to come into compliance and contribute towards environmental projects and improvements using the money they have saved.”

She said this method was increasingly used for less serious offending, but the EA would still seek prosecution for the most serious cases.

Other undertaking payments for waste-related cases were:

German Swedish & French Car Parts, £61,966 to Sea Life Trust

Blagden Specialty Chemicals, £36,500 to Groundwork Cheshire, Lancashire and Merseyside

AW Jenkinson Forest Products, £30,000 to the Eden Rivers Trust

Unique Party, £17,373.32 to the Woodland Trust

Classic Printed Bag Company, £14,314 to Keep Britain Tidy

Calder Foods, £13,885.94 to Eden Rivers Trust

Muc-Off, £7,669.64 to the Marine Conservation Society

Learning Resources, £6,884.64 to Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Dark Star Brewing Company, £5,071.50 to Sussex Wildlife Trust

Sertec Corporation, £2,518.11 to Keep Britain Tidy

Whitehouse Centre, £1,500 to Northumberland Wildlife Trust