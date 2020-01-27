China: non-ferrous scrap will no longer be classed as waste

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) in the US has said that a move by China to reclassify some types scrap metal out of the ‘waste’ category should be replicated for other recyclable materials.

New Chinese standards are to be implemented later this year for imports of recycled copper, brass and aluminium. These metals will be required to be 90-99.5% contaminate-free and ready for the smelter.

ISRI said China’s stance marked “the culmination of 20 years of ISRI advocacy that scrap metls are valuable commodities, should be pulled out of the solid waste regime, and that there is no one-size-fits-all standard for all grades”.

The new system does not completely reopen the Chinese market to the scrap trade, but was “a major indication that the Chinese government finally acknowledges that scrap commodities are valuable products and imports”.

ISRI has published a series of charts from the China Nonferrous Metals Association Recycling Branch illustrating the new system, but expects more detailed rules will be published to accompany these.

China has not yet said whether it will impose import quotas on materials that meet the new standards.

ISRI assistant vice-president international affairs Adina Renee Adler said: “We continue to urge the Chinese government to take steps to recognise all recyclable commodities as valuable products, and call on other governments around the world to follow their lead in recognising scrap is not waste but a necessary ingredient for achieving a green economy.”

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) said China’s new standards “recognise that scrap, when sorted and processed to meet a high-quality standard, ceases to be waste and is a product”.

But it questioned whether there is the scrap processing capacity to meet demand for high volumes of high-quality scrap.

The BIR has also published the original Chinese documents.