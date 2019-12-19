Your browser is no longer supported

CNIM to ‘protect’ five EfW projects after Clugston collapse

19 December, 2019By Corin Williams

French industrial equipment manufacturer CNIM has said it will take on employees from the recently collapsed Clugston to ensure that five energy-from-waste (EfW) projects can continue.

Engineering contractor Clugston went into administration on 5 December. The firm has partnered with CNIM on a number of EfW sites around the UK.

A statement from CNIM Group said 67 Clugston employees would be taken on to allow the “uninterrupted continuation” of five EfW plants currently under construction.

These include partnerships with Wheelabrator Kemsley and Parc Adfer, Viridor’s facility at Avonmouth, Covanta at Earls Gate and FCC at Lostock.

Stanislas Ancel, CNIM Environment & Energy chief executive, said: “We regret the difficulties encountered by Clugston and the impact this has had on the remainder of its workforce.

“CNIM was one of the key stakeholders attempting to support Clugston through its restructuring. Clugston was a longstanding partner with whom we have worked together on 12 EfW plant projects since 2003.

“Today, through the efforts of the CNIM team and all stakeholders – customers, Clugston’s administrators and sub-contractors – we are continuing work at the CNIM and Clugston partnered project sites.”

An insider at Clugston recently told MRW’s sister title Construction News that around 90% of the firm’s losses of around £40m came from its EfW contracts.

