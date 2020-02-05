Council calls for Mobuoy dump inquiry

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to protest to Northern Ireland’s new environment minister over his refusal to hold a public inquiry into how one of Europe’s largest criminal waste dumps came to be on Derry’s outskirts.

Minister Edwin Poots said last week that an inquiry into the Mobouy dump (pictured) would be a waste of resources, despite the previous Northern Ireland Assembly having called for a probe before it collapsed three years ago.

Mobouy was found to have some million cubic metres of dumped waste in it, equivalent to some 516,000 tonnes of macerated waste.

It was the subject of a highly critical report on waste crime in 2013 written by Chris Mills, director of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA)’s resource efficiency division, which identified a lack of co-ordination among the authorities tackling the problem.

Mills found: “It is not known who deposited this waste; however, this was a sophisticated operation which had been carried out over a number of years.”

He said that at the time “criminality is widespread in the waste industry in Northern Ireland with at least some involvement by organised crime”.

Derry and Strabane councillors last week met representatives from the NIEA and Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs about the Mobuoy site.

A council spokesman said: “The committee unanimously agreed to write to the environment minister reiterating the need for a public inquiry into the Mobuoy site and for monies to be ring fenced by Government for site restoration.

“It was also agreed that council officials continue to engage with the NIEA Mobuoy project team and all government departments and stakeholders relating to this issue.”

A presentation to councillors by NIEA and the department said Mobouy was the subject of a criminal case with a trial date set for 7 September.

Some information about the remediation strategy under development was evidence in the criminal case, limiting what could be shared with the council.