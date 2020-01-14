Council leader warns Amey over health and safety fears

Trafford Metropolitan Borough Council has warned contractor Amey that it will take temporary control of its waste service if health and safety concerns caused by a poor bin collection service are not resolved.

It said Amey had put the council “in a position where it is in breach of its statutory duties around waste collection”, and there had been months of complaints from residents after a change to the collections timetable in October.

That month, Trafford was reported to have issued fines totalling £1m over missed bin collections and other failings. It has now sent “a strongly worded letter” to Amey after repeated meetings with senior managers had failed to secure improvements.

The letter, which has not been published, demanded changes which included supervisers to monitor all collection rounds, additional resources to ensure completion of rounds on the day due and a detailed plan to maintain the service at contractual levels.

If no improvements were achieved, the council would “look to exercise its rights under the agreement to step in and run the service on a temporary basis to get it back on track”.

Council leader Andrew Western said things had worsened since the October round changes, which were supposed to improve the service.

He said: “I am getting complaint after complaint from angry and frustrated residents and I share their anger. What is happening is not good enough. Amey needs to get its act together.

“Residents repeatedly face not having their bins collected and, as a council, we cannot stand by idly and that is why we are demanding action.

“Partnerships involve working together, but I am afraid Amey is not delivering on its side of this partnership.”

Amey was chosen in 2015 to deliver a 15-year contract worth £235m to provide environmental and infrastructure services for Trafford through the One Trafford Partnership.

It said the October service revisions had seen 88% of household collection days change, and this had taken longer than expected to stabilise.

Amey said in a statement: “We recognise that the service has so far fallen well below the standards expected of us, and we apologise to customers for the frustration and inconvenience this has caused.

“We continue to work closely with Trafford Council to adjust our rounds and resolve issues in areas with repeated missed collections. Additional resources have already been dedicated to empty outstanding missed bins and we expect customers to see a significant improvement in the coming days.”

It said Trafford was the highest performing borough for household waste recycling in Greater Manchester and 11th best in England.