Councils warn of fly-tippers hitting more farms

Fly-tippers are increasingly targeting farms, with a surge in incidents of rubbish being dumped in the countryside, according to the District Councils Network (DCN).

It said the number of fly-tipping incidents on agricultural sites has increased over seven years from 888 to 1,473 in 2018-19.

Most fly-tipping is on highways, council land and footpaths, but the DCN has warned that farmland is a growing target.

District councils recorded more than 200,000 fly-tips of all kinds in 2018-19 and issued fines totalling £220,000, which fell short of the £250,000 prosecution costs involved.

There was a sharp increase in dumping of white goods, from 3,928 incidents in 2012-13 to 12,319 in 2018-19.

DCN called on the Government to ensure districts have the funding and flexibilities to crack down on fly-tipping, and for heavier fines for the more serious incidents.

Dan Humphreys, DCN lead member for enhancing quality of life, said: “Criminal fly-tippers are turning their attentions to targeting agricultural areas, blighting our idyllic countryside.”

Stuart Roberts, vice-president of the National Farmers Union, said: “Fly-tipping and littering in all shapes and sizes continues to spiral out of control, with the latest figures showing there were more than a million incidents of fly-tipping in the past year.

“Not only is it illegal and a significant blight on our countryside to dump rubbish, but it can be dangerous to wildlife and livestock. It should not be the responsibility of farmers to clean up rubbish recklessly abandoned by others.”