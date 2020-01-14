Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of MRW, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Corin Williams

The editor

Industry remains optimistic at the end of the decade

 Menu 

Councils warn of fly-tippers hitting more farms

14 January, 2020By Mark Smulian

Full screenwales farm fly tip

Fly-tippers are increasingly targeting farms, with a surge in incidents of rubbish being dumped in the countryside, according to the District Councils Network (DCN).

It said the number of fly-tipping incidents on agricultural sites has increased over seven years from 888 to 1,473 in 2018-19.

Most fly-tipping is on highways, council land and footpaths, but the DCN has warned that farmland is a growing target.

District councils recorded more than 200,000 fly-tips of all kinds in 2018-19 and issued fines totalling £220,000, which fell short of the £250,000 prosecution costs involved.

There was a sharp increase in dumping of white goods, from 3,928 incidents in 2012-13 to 12,319 in 2018-19.

DCN called on the Government to ensure districts have the funding and flexibilities to crack down on fly-tipping, and for heavier fines for the more serious incidents.

Dan Humphreys, DCN lead member for enhancing quality of life, said: “Criminal fly-tippers are turning their attentions to targeting agricultural areas, blighting our idyllic countryside.”

Stuart Roberts, vice-president of the National Farmers Union, said: “Fly-tipping and littering in all shapes and sizes continues to spiral out of control, with the latest figures showing there were more than a million incidents of fly-tipping in the past year.

“Not only is it illegal and a significant blight on our countryside to dump rubbish, but it can be dangerous to wildlife and livestock. It should not be the responsibility of farmers to clean up rubbish recklessly abandoned by others.”

 

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.