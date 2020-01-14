County rejects gasification EfW rethink plea

Wiltshire Council’s cabinet has rejected a call from the local branch of Friends of the Earth (FoE) to reconsider its grant of planning permission for a gasification plant near Westbury.

Developer Hills Group gained planning consent last July for the facility at Northacre Industrial Park, which it said would generate up to 25.5MW of power from residual waste.

FoE member Stephen Eades this month used a public participation session of the cabinet to demand a rethink.

He said: “The council has an overriding legal duty of care, particularly to protect public health and safety.

“The atmospheric emissions will be highly toxic. They will contain tiny particles, all toxically contaminated, and 16 tonnes will be emitted into Westbury’s air annually.”

Eades said that a nearby housing estate was at the same height as the proposed plant’s chimneys and, “when the wind blows from the incinerator, residents will be inhaling this poison”.

He said the council had failed to raise this issue with either Public Health England or the Environment Agency.

Toby Sturgis, cabinet member for spatial planning, development management and investment, said the planning committee had studied a comprehensive report with responses from relevant experts when it made the decision.

Sturgis said: “The council has not been advised that any of these bodies has changed its view, no legal challenge has been made nor has central Government called-in the decision. In these circumstances there are no grounds to justify revoking the planning permission.”