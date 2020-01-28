'Criminal matter' warning to council over landfill ban

Scotland’s impending landfill ban for biodegradable munici­pal waste could cost Argyll & Bute Council up to £9m and be impossible to implement without more money from the Scottish Government.

A report to the council warned that it could be involved in “a criminal matter” if it failed to comply with landfill licence rules once the ban takes effect in 2025.

The council faced unusually high costs because of its scattered population and large number of inhabited islands, and from any alteration to a 25-year public-private partnership waste disposal contract with Renewi, which runs until 2026.

Ending the use of landfill would be “a material change on this contract [but] the PPP contract is very difficult and costly to vary in any way,” said the report by Kirsty Flanagan, interim executive director for development and infrastructure services.

The Renewi contract covers the council’s mainland except for Helensburgh and Lomond, where waste is disposed of outside the council’s area. Waste disposal sites on islands are run by the council.

Changing waste disposal from landfill to energy from waste (EfW) would be “extremely challenging for every local authority”, the report said. But Argyll and Bute “faces a unique set of circumstances that disproportionality increase this cost challenge of landfill ban compliance”.

The scattered rural geography gave poor access to markets, “leading to a dramatic and an ongoing increase in revenue costs as a result of haulage/ferry requirements”.

A low overall level of residual waste feedstock ruled out viable standalone EfW plants in Argyll and Bute, while there would be a high cost to convert landfill facilities into waste transfer sites for bulking material for transport to EfW plants elsewhere.

Transporting waste would impose costs for Argyll & Bute’s highways service because of the impact on ferry capacity and roads.

Flanagan warned councillors: “Non-compliance with the [landfill] ban is not an option. Ministers expect local authorities and private sector suppliers to be working towards a solution at pace and that non-compliance may be subject to sanctions.

“Non-compliance with landfill licence requirements could become a criminal matter.”

She said the potential cost to Argyll & Bute could be between £3.6m and £6m a year in revenue spending and a further capital cost of around £2m to £3m.

The report concluded: “Due to the disproportionate challenge the council faces due to our rural/island geography and our existing contractual commitments to the waste PPP agreement, we require a mixture of practical and financial support from the Scottish Government to achieve this transition and secure a significant reduction in CO2e generation.”