Defra makes choice for WEEE compliance fee scheme

The Joint Trade Associations (JTA) has been chosen again by Defra to run the 2019 WEEE compliance fee scheme.

This followed the JTA having run the 2018 after Defra chose it a year ago in preference to a rival bid made by Valpak.

Defra made this choice using its power to impose a compliance fee methodology for schemes that fail to achieve their collection target, based on a method decided by ministers at the beginning of each year.

Susanne Baker, chair of the JTA and associate director of climate, environment and sustainability at techUK – which runs the scheme - said: “While it is naturally disappointing that once again we are faced with a year in which the compliance fee is needed, we are pleased that Defra has chosen this producer-backed methodology for the operation of the 2019 compliance fee.”

She said only small changes had been made from the 2018 version to reflect the introduction of the mandatory producer compliance scheme balancing system.

There have also been changes to formalise how JTA consults with stakeholders over how best to spend the funds raised.

A new expert advisory group will be established across the WEEE supply chain to guide this led by Scott Butler, who has been appointed as the WEEE Compliance Fee Fund’s executive director.

The fund has been targeted at waste electricals incorrectly disposed of among general refuse.

March is due to see the launch of a communication and behaviour campaign by the fund, the outcome of the first year of a new kerbside collection fund, and details of new technical research funded through the funds raised.

The JTA comprises nine trade associations, including the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances, Lighting Industry Association and TechUK.