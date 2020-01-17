Derbyshire waste firm reaches £150m tunover

Operating from sites in Swadlincote, Chesterfield and Ilkeston, the business handles more than a million tonnes of materially annually, across its metals, minerals and waste services.

The Derbyshire’s firm’s £155m figure for the year to 31 March 2019 rose by 18%, from the previous year’s £131m, while pre-tax profits went down went from £6.1m to £4.3m.

A statement attached to the accounts says that the last financial year had seen a large increase in tonnages and a “gentle increase in underlying ferrous metal prices”. These had led to higher turnover.

Metal sales had increased from £105m to £126m and turnover in the waste division had gone up from approximately £22.7m in 2018 to £24.6m in 2019.”

The company’s contracting division, Ward Special Projects operates on projects throughout the UK, providing services to the construction, demolition and industrial sector. It can deliver site services such as material management, deconstruction, asset removal, remediation and contamination removal and the bulk processing of metals, minerals and waste.