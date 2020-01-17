Derbyshire waste firm reaches £150m tunover

Swadlincote-based recycling and scrap metal company Ward has reported a £150m turnover in its latest accounts.
Operating from sites in Swadlincote, Chesterfield and Ilkeston, the business handles more than a million tonnes of materially annually, across its metals, minerals and waste services.
The Derbyshire’s firm’s £155m figure for the year to 31 March 2019 rose by 18%, from the previous year’s £131m, while pre-tax profits went down went from £6.1m to £4.3m.
A statement attached to the accounts says that the last financial year had seen a large increase in tonnages and a “gentle increase in underlying ferrous metal prices”. These had led to higher turnover.
Metal sales had increased from £105m to £126m and turnover in the waste division had gone up from approximately £22.7m in 2018 to £24.6m in 2019.”
The company’s contracting division, Ward Special Projects operates on projects throughout the UK, providing services to the construction, demolition and industrial sector. It can deliver site services such as material management, deconstruction, asset removal, remediation and contamination removal and the bulk processing of metals, minerals and waste.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.