Corin Williams

The editor

The move to 'beyond recycling'

Directors jailed in waste paper fraud

3 February, 2020By Mark Smulian

Full screenpaper

Five printing company directors have been jailed for a £3.1m waste paper fraud, which almost destroyed their company.

HM Revenue & Customs said each of them pocketed hundreds of thousands of pounds that should have gone to taxpayers.

The five were all directors of former Basildon-based printing business Anton Group.

Some of them conspired to keep cash sales of waste paper ‘off record’, then they all shared £3.1m in unpaid corporation tax, income tax, VAT and national insurance contributions.

The directors slashed staff pay – including their own – telling employees that this would help to keep the business afloat.

During this period each director appeared to have forfeited pay of £5,000 but were covertly stealing the £3.1m. HMRC is pursuing confiscation action to recover the stolen money.

Chief executive John Knight, 74, was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified as a director for seven years.

Production director Stephen Knight, 67, was given 28 months in prison and disqualified as a director for five years, while Brian Thomas was jailed for 28 months and handed a four-year disqualification.

Another director, Paul Murphy, was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and disqualified as a director for three years and the fifth man, Philip Sach, was jailed for 10 months, suspended for a year.

HMRC said they all participated in a complex eight-year fraud that was uncovered following an investigation initially into suspected evasion of corporation tax due on profits from sales of waste paper to a local recycling company.

The directors claimed the paper was given to the recycling company free, in exchange for the installation and upkeep of machinery.

But investigators found that Anton Group received cash payments for the waste paper, which were controlled by John and Stephen Knight, who facilitated regular ‘off record’ payments to directors and employees between April 2004 and November 2012. HMRC said it could not name the recycling company due to confidentiality rules.

Around 90 fake invoices, amounting to approximately £1.4m, were also discovered in the company’s accounts. These had been declared as payments to suppliers, but the funds were siphoned off into the directors’ personal bank accounts and used to repay directors’ loans owed to the company.

Adam Kingsgate, assistant director of HMRC’s fraud investigation service, said: “This was a high-value and complex fraud involving a group of callous fraudsters who had no care for the impact of their crimes on others. They were complicit in almost running the business into the ground and leaving hundreds of people without jobs.”

Anton Group was sold in October 2014 to the Anton Employee Ownership Trust, but it ceased trading in April 2017.

 

Comment

