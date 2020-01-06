EA to crack down on firms avoiding packaging rules

The Environment Agency (EA) plans to make at least 110 site inspections of accredited operators identified as ’high risk’ under its packaging producer responsibility monitoring plan for 2020.

It will also carry out 83 producer site visits according to their assessed risk related to scale, complexity, late registration and data assessments.

For producer compliance schemes, there would be 10 site inspections to check that conditions of approval have been complied with and to identify any failures.

The EA said it intended to ensure that packaging producers contributed to EU Packaging Directive recovery and recycling targets and that producer compliance schemes fulfilled their statutory duties on behalf of members.

There would be desk-based assessments and review, validation checks on data submissions and site inspections.

It has recruited 14 more officers to monitor packaging, who will start work in February.

The EA said it would “investigate any [unregistered] freeriders reported to us”, giving priority to those who had the greatest adverse impact on the environment.

A specialist waste regimes investigations team would lead on serious and significant cases.

The EA said this plan might change in the face of any new “emerging threats” during the year.

Thirteen companies reached enforcement undertakings with the EA in the past six months, under which they paid money to charities for failing to meet their packaging or other waste obligations.