Electric refuse vehicles 'could save money and carbon'

Switching refuse fleets from diesel to electric vehicles (EVs) would help cut carbon emissions and eventually save money, according to environmental consultancy Eunomia.

Its report, Ditching Diesel, said that swapping diesel refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) for electric trucks would reduce emissions by 290,000 tonnes of CO 2 each year – the equivalent of recycling almost 16 billion plastic bottles.

It would also eliminate associated exhaust fumes, while emissions savings would increase as grid electricity decarbonises, and EVs operate more quietly than conventional ones.

Eunomia said that while the capital costs of electric RCVs were higher than for diesel ones, and charging infrastructure would need to be built, “this initial outlay is often justified by operational savings via lower running costs and the expenditure councils need to clean up the environmental damage caused by diesel vehicles”.

Report author Tanguy Tomes said: “Local authorities are looking for ways to reduce their contribution to the climate crisis, and eliminating the huge amount of carbon released on a daily basis by diesel RCVs is a logical, and now financially viable, step.”

The report admitted it was likely that an EV would have a smaller payload than the diesel equivalent because of the need for a battery.

It said a battery can double the gross vehicle weight in electric passenger vehicles, but in a 26-tonne RCV the capacity will be only between one and three tonnes less than that of a diesel equivalent.

“At the upper end, this may impact on collection efficiency, and will also be a consideration for those operating vehicles on 12- and 15-tonne chassis,” Eunomia said.

Turnaround time between waste collection rounds could be longer. Eunomia said some EVs could recharge in less than 1.5 hours but many took in a range of three-to-six hours.

The report said: “Clearly, the charging time for an EV is greater than the time needed to refuel a diesel. A gap of two hours between collection rounds could make double-shifting less convenient.

“However, an EV may be able to double-shift without recharging, particularly in urban areas where range comfortably exceeds route length.”