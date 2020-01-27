‘Enormous’ cost of PRNs undermining industry, says Alupro

Aluminium has exceeded the 2019 packaging recycling target of 112,200 tonnes but experts have warned that an increase in the price of packaging recovery notes (PRNs) is undermining the packaging industry.

According to the latest Environment Agency statistics, 114,748 tonnes were collected for recycling, a 15 percentage point increase from 2018 to 61%.

Provisional data, due to be finalised in March, shows that Q4 was the strongest quarter of the year with approximately 34,000 tonnes of aluminium packaging being recycled.

At the same times as increased recycling performance, the cost of aluminium PRNs is rising, having peaked at more than £500 per tonne last year.

Trade bodies representing manufacturers and packagers said positive recycling figures should have led to a decrease in PRN prices. They accuse recyclers and exporters of “holding back” PRNs to artificially inflate the price.

A joint letter was sent to Defra in December highlighting concerns shared by retail food and drink and packaging manufacturers, including the British Retail Consortium and the Food and Drink Federation. The letter spoke of the negative impact of “enormous” PRN price increases.

Rick Hindley, executive director for aluminium trade body Alupro, said it was excellent news that the recycling target had been exceeded with the sustained growth of aluminium packaging continuing, but the data suggested that the aluminium PRN market had been distorted.

He said: “Aluminium is a sustainable material, yet the market distortion caused by organisations holding back PRNs in order to force prices to artificially high levels undermines the aluminium packaging industry.

“We are eager to see what additional investment to support further increases in aluminium packaging recycling and collection will result from the hugely increased revenues received by some aluminium recyclers and exporters last year.”

Alupro joined the Advisory Committee on Packaging to call for a compliance fee system to offer businesses an alternative to PRNs, while reforms of the producer responsibility system are pending.

As well as volatile pricing, lack of transparency and evidence of fraud and evasion are leading to growing pressure for the PRN system to be abandoned or reformed.

In 2018, calling for a National Audit Office inquiry, Mary Creagh, then chair of the Environment Audit Committee, said: “PRNs are intended to make companies do their bit for recycling, but there is significant concern that they are distorting the market.”

The Environmental Services Association has argued that revenue from PRNs should be channelled to MRF operators or waste collection companies rather than reprocessors or exporters.