Ex-minister in broadside against EfW plan

A former cabinet minister has launched a campaign against an incinerator proposal in his constituency.

Steve Barclay, who was secretary of state for exiting the European Union until that department was abolished last month, said the proposal from MVV Environmental for a £300m energy-from-waste plant near Wisbech was one “which I strongly oppose”.

He said it raised questions that needed answers before it should proceed.

Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, said MVV had claimed the scheme was nationally significant infrastructure, a status that would avoid a local planning decision.

To qualify for this, it must generate more than 50mw of energy, but Barclay questioned how long it would take to reach this output and how much waste from surrounding counties would have to be transported there.

The MP said: “To put this in context, it is twice the size of the Kings Lynn incinerator proposal that was rejected and twice the size of the developer’s next largest incinerator in Plymouth which powers the naval shipyard at Devonport. If it will not generate over 50 megawatts, it should not be a [national infrastructure] scheme.”

Barclay also said the incinerator would be 95 metres high – 29 metres taller than nearby Ely Cathedral – and wanted to know from how far it would be visible.

He also complained about its proximity to a school, its traffic impact, flood risk and the apparent intention to build over part of a rail route that might be used to restore services to Wisbech.

He said MVV had failed to include alternative locations in its scoping report and questioned why it had issued this over the Christmas holiday.

MVV Environment managing director Paul Carey said when the proposal was launched in December that the facility would divert more than 500,000 tonnes a year of non-recyclable waste from landfill and export.