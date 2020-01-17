Your browser is no longer supported

Industry remains optimistic at the end of the decade

FEAD flies flag for incineration and waste exports in EU

17 January, 2020By Will Hatchett

The European Federation of Waste Management (FEAD) has defended energy-from-waste (EfW) and the exporting of sorted waste, both of which are likely to come under pressure from stricter environmental laws under the EU’s green deal.

Overwhelmingly adopted by the EU Parliament in December, the green deal sets out policies to make Europe the first ”climate neutral continent” by 2050. New commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, heralded it as a growth plan that “gives back more than it takes away”.

The green deal immediately attracted controversy when the Parliament noted that it lacked specific targets for separate collections and waste reduction and called for more commitment to financial market support to support legislation.

FEAD, an EU-wide trade body, describes itself as a “key actor for the attainment of circular economy targets and reducing greenhouse gas emissions”. It says: “The EU is facing an undoubtedly critical situation in which more vigorous action must be taken against climate change, the biodiversity crisis and the damages caused by pollution. FEAD is a key partner in the EU public debate.”

Highly significant for the waste and recycling sector, the green deal builds on the waste and recycling targets of the EU’s Circular Economy Package, including 60% recycling of municipal waste by 2030 and its Plastic Strategy, which aims to make all plastic packaging in the EU recyclable or reusable by 2030. It also follows last year’s Ecodesign directive, which will introduce mandating energy efficiency and recyclability in a range of consumer products.

Under the green deal, circular economy and ecodesign working plans will be launched this year, ahead of proposed laws on mandatory recycled content in packing and construction, separate waste collection and the banning waste exports from the EU.

FEAD points out that its members, in the private sector, invest €5bn per year across the EU in more than 3000 companies, providing 320,000 local jobs. They have a 60% market share for household waste and 75% for industrial and commercial waste.

It argues that private waste management companies encourage efficient markets and fair competition and create a stronger demand for recyclates, saying “they are pivotal in enabling the circular economy by giving a second life to waste in an environmentally sound manner.”

In the face of EU laws that would ban waste exports, FEAD notes that “while recycled waste needs to be reabsorbed back into local manufacturing, there is also a role for exporting sorted waste, both inside and outside the EU.”

It points to capacity problems within the EU’s internal waste and recycling economy. For example, the annual production of recycled paper in the EU exceeds the actual amount needed by the EU paper industry by more than 8 million tonnes.

The EU must be prepared, it says, to invest up to €10bn over the next 10 years to expand separate collection, sorting and recycling capacity for all plastics. It notes: “Recycling does not automatically happen, instead strong national and EU policy tools are required to offset costs that are still higher than those of virgin materials.”

Defending energy from waste, which is opposed by green lobby groups such as Zero Waste Europe, FEAD states: “Even though 100% recycling will remain unfeasible, the circular economy chain will need to continue with the energy from waste strategy as a key step in reducing landfills and promoting recycling.”

Strong eco-design rules are required, says FEAD, not only for more recycling but also for waste prevention, reducing CO2 emissions and boosting energy recovery.

 

