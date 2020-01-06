Your browser is no longer supported

Corin Williams

The editor

Industry remains optimistic at the end of the decade

Fly-tip fines too low say councils

6 January, 2020By Mark Smulian

Full screenhavant fly tip

Courts are failing to impose the toughest penalties on fly-tippers, the Local Government Association (LGA) has complained.

It said only two people had been given the maximum £50,000 fine since a regime of fines was introduced in 2014.

Fines of £1,000 or more were imposed in only 5% of cases in the past six years, and in only 16% did fines exceed £500.

These low penalties had come despite a 50% increase in fly-tipping incidents from 714,637 in 2012-13 to 1,072,431 in 2018-19.

The LGA called for tougher sentences to deter fly-tipping, which it said cost councils £58m a year to clean up. It said successful prosecutions were at record levels but pressure on councils’ finances meant there were not enough resources available to issue penalty notices.

LGA environment spokesman David Renard, the Conservative leader of Swindon Borough Council, said: “Fly-tipping is not only an illegal, inexcusable and ugly blight on society, but it is a serious public health risk and costs taxpayers in England £58m a year to clear up.

“However, prosecuting fly-tippers often requires time-consuming and laborious investigations, with a high threshold of proof. Tougher sentences are needed to act as a stronger deterrent to criminals dumping waste.”

Renard said councils wanted to work with the Government on a review of sentencing guidelines, so that offenders received higher fines for more serious offences, and to ensure councils had the funding to investigate incidents.

Comment

