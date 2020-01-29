Fly-tipper 'caught in the act' sentenced

A fly-tipper has been given an eight-month suspended prison sentence for dumping five large piles of dangerous waste including asbestos on a road.

The waste was removed at a cost of £5,300 to Nottingham City Council, which prosecuted Nathan Cossey for the fly-tipping (pictured).

Council officers gathered intelligence which suggested that Cossey would be at the site again on 28 August.

That day they saw him and another man emptying waste from the back of a van. Cossey admitted he had seen others fly-tipping at the site and thought he would “try his luck”.

Cossey did not hold a scrap metal licence and had not applied for one, and the Environment Agency reported no permit or registered exemption, nor any record that Cossey had ever been registered as a waste carrier.

Nottingham officers issued Cossey with a demand under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act to provide waste transfer documentation. This was not received, and a £300 fixed-penalty notice was ignored and left unpaid.

Cossey plead guilty to illegally depositing waste without an environmental permit, under section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, and failing to provide waste transfer documentation on demand.

Nottingham Crown Court imposed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered Cossey to pay £5,000 to compensate the council, pay a £100 fine for failing to produce documentation on demand and to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.

Council leader David Mellen said: “This is a significant result for the authority, and the sentence sends a very strong message that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour which potentially puts people’s health at risk.”