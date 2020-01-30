Government scales back plastic waste export ban policy

Environment minister Rebecca Pow has indicated there may be ‘restrictions’ on plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries rather than an outright ban, as the Government relaunched the Environment Bill.

A ban on plastic waste being sent to countries outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development was promised in the Conservative Party manifesto ahead of the general election in December.



The specific wording was: “We will ban the export of plastic waste to non-OECD countries, consulting with industry, NGOs and local councils on the date by which this should be achieved.”

But speaking to MRW ahead of the Environment Bill being reintroduced in Parliament, Pow said the manifesto made a commitment to ban “and/or restrict such exports”.

She said: “I mention ‘restrict’ because there are some waste products of some types of plastics that some countries actually want. You have to be careful not to cause hardship for other countries’ businesses, and that will be an important issue to consider.

“As we discuss it there will be time to consult on the secondary legislation side of the Bill on how this is actually going to operate – the nitty gritty of it.”

Defra said the waste management industry and local authorities would be consulted about what specific restrictions or prohibitions should be imposed.

Waste exports are heavily regulated by the Basel Convention and the Transfrontier Shipment of Waste Regulations 2007. But there have been many incidents of UK waste ending up being illegally dumped abroad, including in Malaysia.

Recycling Association chief executive Simon Ellin said developing countries used cheap plastics imports to support their manufacturing industries, and that it “should be up to them to decide” whether to take UK materials.

He added: “There are already strict rules in place on recycled plastic exports via the Basel Convention and the rules that the countries importing the plastics have introduced.

“What we need is better enforcement of those regulations by funding the UK environment agencies sufficiently to catch those who are breaking the rules. Those who trade legitimately should not be penalised by the actions of a few bad apples.”

The Green Alliance also pointed out that exporting polluting plastic waste was “already illegal”.

Jacob Hayler, Environmental Services Association executive director, backed tougher rules on exports of mixed plastics.

He said: “This must be accompanied by measures that will unlock investment in domestic markets and demand for recycled product. This is a complex issue that ESA members have been working on for some time, to ensure that good markets can continue to be found for UK recycled material and that all exports, regardless of destination, are conducted with robust due diligence procedures in place.”

John Scanlon, chief executive at Suez Recycling and Recovery UK, said: ”Restrictions on exporting plastics, and potentially other recyclable materials, must be combined with measures to stimulate investment in our own reprocessing infrastructure if we are to develop a self-sufficient UK domestic circular economy.”