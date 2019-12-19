Government to press ahead with plastic waste export ban

The Queen’s speech outlining the Government’s legislative programme has included a ban of UK exports of plastic waste to countries that are not members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The idea was first mooted by the Conservative Party in its manifesto ahead of the general election earlier this month.

The speech promises an Environment Bill, applying mainly to England. It will “enshrine in law” environmental principles and legally binding targets, including for air quality, and establish a new, independent regulator, the Office for Environmental Protection.

There is no reference in the notes to a non-regression clause, sought by environmental campaigners, meaning that protections will remain at least as strong as they are now.

Key measures in line with moving towards a circular economy and minimising the environmental impact of waste have been retained from the Bill in its pre-election Parliamentary stages. The Bill, says the notes, will extend producer responsibility, introduce deposit return schemes and ensure “a more consistent approach” to recycling, waste crime and litter enforcement.

Charges are announced for specified single use plastic items to “build on the success of the carrier bag charge”. The notes do specify what items will be included. Bans on microbeads in cosmetic and personal care products, plastic straws, drinks stirrers, and plastic stemmed cotton buds are set to come into effect in 2020.

There is no reference in the notes to a previously proposed tax on plastic packaging not meeting a 30% threshold for recycled content.

Jacob Hayler, executive director of the Environmental Services Association (ESA), supported the ban on the export of plastic outside of the OECD.

He said: “We look forward to working with the Government to ensure that [this] goes hand-in-hand with other measures to stimulate domestic demand for recyclable materials, and the delivery of new infrastructure, ensuring that good recyclable material is not sent for disposal.”

A spokesperson for Biffa said the export ban was “a step in the right direction”.

They added: “With the new Government in place, we need to see momentum quickly re-established with the successful passage of an effective Environment Bill that brings much needed regulation to support the innovation and investment that the waste industry is driving.”

David Palmer-Jones, chief executive of Suez recycling and recovery also said that measures on environmental protection and enhancement in the Queen’s Speech were positive signs.

He said: “We urge the Government to maintain momentum behind the Environment Bill, in order to bring about the change that is needed to see businesses design in recovery and re-use of the materials used in their products.

He added: “There remains a collective desire from the public, business and local authorities to have in place an extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme that fulfils the polluter pays principle. With EPR we will be better placed to move towards clearer labelling of goods for recycling, deposit return schemes and greater consistency in waste and recycling collection.”

It is the second Queen’s speech in nine weeks, following victory at the polls for the Conservative Party. The speech contains almost 60 bills and legislative topics, prefiguring a long and busy Parliamentary session. Climate change does not figure prominently in Boris Johnson’s introduction, although it does refer to the Government’s net zero carbon by 2050 commitment and to encouraging biodiversity.

The speech itself notes that Glasgow will host the 26th Conference of the Parties climate change summit, COP 26, in 2020. Agriculture, fisheries and trade bills that will define the post-Brexit landscape are included in the Parliamentary programme, as well as measures on infrastructure and English devolution.