Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of MRW, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Corin Williams

The editor

The move to 'beyond recycling'

 Menu 

Industry veteran fined over plastics stockpile

3 February, 2020By Mark Smulian

Full screengranex plastic waste

A fine of £4,500 has been imposed on the operator of a plastics recycling site in Telford.

Telford Magistrates Court also ordered Brian Anthony Woods, who operated the site at The Old Granville, Granville Road, Telford (pictured), to pay £7,101.65 in prosecution costs and a £120 surcharge.

Woods, who has worked in the industry for 25 years, was a director of Granex Recycling which, until it was dissolved in April 2017, had recovered and processed waste plastics to produce pellets for reuse.

A Regulation 44 Order was made under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 to clear on-site waste before 26 July and not to bring any additional waste on to it.

The Environment Agency (EA) said that, since a hearing in August 2019, when sentence was deferred for Woods to clear the waste, some 500cu m of waste had been removed but around 6,000cu m remained.

Woods had pleaded guilty to two charges involving the storage of waste not authorised by an environmental permit. He had previous convictions in 2011 for environmental offences.

EA officers found “scrap plastic items stored in large haphazard stockpiles of up to 3-4m in height” when they inspected the site, and a large compound filled with used plastic window frame pieces.

EA officer Steve Cawthorne said: “The illegal and uncontrolled storage of waste, which could have led to a fire, gave considerable cause for concern. In addition, the lack of sealed drainage on-site meant that fire water run-off could have entered the watercourse and harmed human health had there been a fire.”

 

Comment

You might also like...

  • waste site

    Changes on way for waste permit exemptions regime

    23 October 2019Corin Williams, Mark Smulian

    The Environment Agency (EA) has been urged by recyclers to make sure changes to the waste permit exemptions regime does not lead to increased costs for legitimate operators.

  • ea illegal tyre storage daventry

    Tyre hoarders sentenced for 'flagrant breach' of rules

    21 January 2020Mark Smulian

    A man who dangerously hoarded hundreds of tonnes of waste tyres has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence and his company fined £11,250. 

  • port of felixstowe

    Government scales back plastic waste export ban policy

    30 January 2020Corin Williams

    Environment minister Rebecca Pow has indicated there may be ‘restrictions’ on plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries rather than an outright ban, as the Government relaunched the Environment Bill.

  • birmingham flytip1

    Supermarket fined £75,000 for fly-tip

    6 November 2019Mark Smulian

    A supermarket has been fined £75,000 for fly-tipping and trade waste offences following a prosecution by Birmingham City Council.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.