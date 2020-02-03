Industry veteran fined over plastics stockpile

A fine of £4,500 has been imposed on the operator of a plastics recycling site in Telford.

Telford Magistrates Court also ordered Brian Anthony Woods, who operated the site at The Old Granville, Granville Road, Telford (pictured), to pay £7,101.65 in prosecution costs and a £120 surcharge.

Woods, who has worked in the industry for 25 years, was a director of Granex Recycling which, until it was dissolved in April 2017, had recovered and processed waste plastics to produce pellets for reuse.

A Regulation 44 Order was made under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 to clear on-site waste before 26 July and not to bring any additional waste on to it.

The Environment Agency (EA) said that, since a hearing in August 2019, when sentence was deferred for Woods to clear the waste, some 500cu m of waste had been removed but around 6,000cu m remained.

Woods had pleaded guilty to two charges involving the storage of waste not authorised by an environmental permit. He had previous convictions in 2011 for environmental offences.

EA officers found “scrap plastic items stored in large haphazard stockpiles of up to 3-4m in height” when they inspected the site, and a large compound filled with used plastic window frame pieces.

EA officer Steve Cawthorne said: “The illegal and uncontrolled storage of waste, which could have led to a fire, gave considerable cause for concern. In addition, the lack of sealed drainage on-site meant that fire water run-off could have entered the watercourse and harmed human health had there been a fire.”