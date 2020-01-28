Jail sentences for Kent family waste operators

A father and daughter team who ran an illegal waste business on a farm near Faversham in Kent have received custodial sentences.

During a six-day trial last March,Maidstone Crown Court heard that Thirwell Farm in Drove Lane, Hernhill, had accepted and treated builders’ waste without an Environment Agency (EA) permit for at least five years.

The farm was raided in April 2015 by officers from the EA and Kent Police following a number of tip-offs. They discovered large piles of waste soils and rubble, and machinery for processing it. During the raid, officers turned back a lorry that had arrived to tip waste.

The court was told by an expert witness that approximately 53,000 tonnes of material had been deposited since 2011.

The court heard that Lucy Mete, who owned part of the farm, had allowed her father James to run a waste business there, assisted by her sister, Billie. The lorry driver and the owner of a building supplies firm gave statements to the EA, saying that James Mete was their main contact, despite him claiming that he did not encourage firms to drop waste.

None of the family attended court for sentencing in March, when all three were found guilty of one count of breaching Environmental Permitting Regulations (EPR) 2010, regulation 12 and 38(1)b. At a hearing in January, Lucy Mete was given a 26 weeks’ custodial sentence. A four-week custodial sentence was added for failing to appear for sentencing at the earlier hearing, to be served consecutively.

A warrant remains in force for the arrest of James Mete, who failed to appear in court for a second time. Billie Mete was sentenced to six weeks in prison last July, suspended for two years. Four weeks were added for not attending court for sentence in March, but she walked free having already served more than half this amount.

Alan Cansdale, environment manager for the EA in Kent, said that the Metes’ illegal activity had affected the public’s enjoyment of the area, since a footpath ran through the site.

He said: “This was a deliberate breach of the law. James, Lucy and Billie Mete all knew their actions amounted to a criminal offence. They still allowed waste to be dumped, kept and treated at Thirwell Farm for a number of years with no permit from the EA.”