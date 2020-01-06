Jail terms in £1.48m WEEE fraud case

Brothers Jamil and Saleem Rehman have been handed prison sentences at Birmingham Crown Court following an Environment Agency (EA) prosecution into a £1.48m fraud perpetrated against electronic waste producer compliance scheme Weeelight.

Jamil Rehman, of Monkspath, Solihull, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and disqualified from acting as a company director for 10 years, while his brother Saleem, of Shirley, Solihull, received a 16-month term suspended for two years.

Between January 2011 and December 2012, Jamil Rehman, who was the sole director at Electronic Waste Specialists (EWS), submitted fictitious claims for the recycling of approximately 10,600 tonnes of electronic waste for which the company received £1.48m from Weeelight.

EWS created forged paperwork which detailed fictitious recycling and this fraud was discovered when the EA’s national investigations team became suspicious of the paperwork involved.

Jamil Rehman pleaded guilty to one charge of fraudulent trading and Saleem Rehman pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of some £36,000 from the company.

EWS went into voluntary liquidation in 2014 with debts of more than £116,000.

The EA put Jamil Rehman under surveillance after he said he was not fit to plead. Its video showed him driving and there was inadequate defence medical evidence to support his claim.

An unnamed EA officer who led the investigation, said: “The EA has a specialist crime unit using intelligence to track and prosecute organised crime groups involved in illegal waste activity.

“This case sends out a clear message that we will not hesitate to take action against anyone operating illegally.”

John Redmayne, managing director of compliance scheme ERP UK, said: “Producer compliance regimes rely on there being a level playing field and the role of the environment agencies in regulating this is critical. Although these offences were committed a long time ago, it’s good to see that this illegal operation has been brought to light and successfully prosecuted.”