Jayplas claims first with film sortation plant

Jayplas has opened the UK’s first automated sortation plant for films, in a move it said would help increase the volume of post consumer films being recycled in the UK and reduce the volume of plastics waste exports.

The Birmingham plant (pictured) can handle up to 12 tonnes of films an hour with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes a year.

Operations director Mike Maxwell told MRW: “This is the first sortation plant in the UK in which flexible films are sorted by polymer type and colour and then sent for recycling within the UK.

“Previously this type of material has been either exported or sent for energy recovery and this plant will help the UK to increase its recycling rate under the aims of the plastic pact and greatly reduce the dependency on export which is not the sustainable long-term solution for the UK’s plastic waste.

“Jayplas will work with partners committed to having their waste recycled in the UK and using the washed granules created from their own waste plastic used in new plastic packaging products to ensure a minimum of 30% recycled material in transient plastic packaging and 90% recycled content in ‘bags for life’.”

The company’s plans include trialling post-consumer films collected through local authority collection schemes and post-consumer flexible packaging brought back by consumers to UK retailer store collection points.

A large proportion of these films had in the past been sent to South East Asia and and eastern Europe for hand sorting and Maxwell said the plant coming onstream would mean that UK dependence on exports would decrease.

Jayplas plans a second LDPE wash plant for later in the year to meet the increased volumes being generated and have also increased their film extrusion capacity to meet the demand for quality recycled films to replace virgin products.