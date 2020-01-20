Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of MRW, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Corin Williams

The editor

Industry remains optimistic at the end of the decade

 Menu 

Labour announces new shadow recycling minister

20 January, 2020By Mark Smulian

Full screenalan whitehead

Labour has named Alan Whitehead as shadow minister for waste and recycling, but he retains his role as a shadow business, energy and industrial strategy minister.

He replaces Sandy Martin, who lost his Ipswich seat at last month’s general election.

Whitehead has been MP for Southampton Test since 1997, and previously served as a junior transport, local government and regions minister in 2001-02 and as shadow minister for energy and climate change in 2015-16. He has also had two spells on the House of Commons environmental audit committee.

Whitehead is an active member of the All-Party Parliamentary Sustainable Resource Group, and has previously criticised the standard of the waste industry’s lobbying efforts.

Jonathan Shaw, chief executive of Policy Connect, which administers the all-party group, said: “Alan is one of the most knowledgeable people in this sector, so his appointment comes as no surprise.

“We look forward to continuing our work with him across our sustainability reports and inquiries at Policy Connect, and know that he will be a real asset in his new role in the shadow team.”

In other political appointments, both the environmental audit committee and environment food and rural affairs committees are to have Conservative chairs, who will be elected on 29 January. Bath MP Wera Hobhouse has been given the Liberal Democrats’ environment brief.

Comment

You might also like...

  • downing street shutterstock

    ESA calls for return of Environment Bill after Tories win majority

    13 December 2019Corin Williams

    The Environmental Services Association (ESA) has urged the incoming Conservative Government to “rekindle” the Environment Bill and ensure continuity of the resources and waste strategy.

  • exporting rdf

    FEAD flies flag for incineration and waste exports in EU

    17 January 2020Will Hatchett

    The European Federation of Waste Management (FEAD) has defended energy-from-waste (EfW) and the exporting of sorted waste, both of which are likely to come under pressure from stricter environmental laws under the EU’s green deal.

  • labour manifesto bus

    Labour pledges to end plastics waste exports

    21 November 2019Corin Williams

    The Labour Party’s manifesto for the general election has included policies to end plastic waste exports and create thousands of jobs by investing in a “new plastics remanufacturing industry”.

  • mick george

    Mick George sells recycling arm to Veolia

    19 December 2019Will Hatchett

    The commercial and industrial recycling business of the Mick George Group has been sold to Veolia.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.