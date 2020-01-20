Labour announces new shadow recycling minister

Labour has named Alan Whitehead as shadow minister for waste and recycling, but he retains his role as a shadow business, energy and industrial strategy minister.

He replaces Sandy Martin, who lost his Ipswich seat at last month’s general election.

Whitehead has been MP for Southampton Test since 1997, and previously served as a junior transport, local government and regions minister in 2001-02 and as shadow minister for energy and climate change in 2015-16. He has also had two spells on the House of Commons environmental audit committee.

Whitehead is an active member of the All-Party Parliamentary Sustainable Resource Group, and has previously criticised the standard of the waste industry’s lobbying efforts.

Jonathan Shaw, chief executive of Policy Connect, which administers the all-party group, said: “Alan is one of the most knowledgeable people in this sector, so his appointment comes as no surprise.

“We look forward to continuing our work with him across our sustainability reports and inquiries at Policy Connect, and know that he will be a real asset in his new role in the shadow team.”

In other political appointments, both the environmental audit committee and environment food and rural affairs committees are to have Conservative chairs, who will be elected on 29 January. Bath MP Wera Hobhouse has been given the Liberal Democrats’ environment brief.