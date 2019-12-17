London borough pursues £1.4m waste services extension

Lewisham Council is to extend weekly food waste and fortnightly residual waste collection to estates and flats by 2021.

Lewisham Council is to extend weekly food waste and fortnightly residual waste collection to estates and flats by 2021. The proposals have been announced as part of the council’s £1.4m recycling and reduction plan.

All London boroughs are expected by the Mayor of London to achieve a 50% recycling rate of household waste by 2030 and 65% for municipal waste. Under the 2018 London Environment Strategy, they must set out waste reduction and recycling plans by 2020,

Once energy-from-waste (EfW) plants in Edmonton and Beddington are at full capacity, the strategy expects London boroughs to incinerate only non-recyclable waste and to maximise the use of combined heat and power.

The average recycling rate in London is 33%, which is 10% less than the national average.

Newham had the lowest ‘household waste’ recycling rate in England in 2018/19 at 17 per cent.

In 2017/2018, Lewisham’s figure was 20.2 per cent, up from 16.6% the previous year. It is now 29.5%. It is hardest for inner London boroughs with a high proportion of council flats to achieve high rates of recycling.

Lewisham launched weekly food waste and fortnightly residual waste collection in 2017 but only for houses. Following a consultation in the summer, the council agreed to implement a communications strategy to promote recycling, customer service training for all crew members to answer residents’ questions and a review of the borough’s reuse and recycling centre, in particular around opening hours and clearer guidance on acceptable materials for recycling.

Sophie McGeevor, cabinet member for environment and transport told a cabinet meeting that the borough would be recycling 45% of household waste by 2025 and would reduce the annual household waste per household from 616kgs per year to 450kg.

She said the council would campaign to raise awareness about recycling, increase publicity around garden waste services and look into rolling out food waste collections to schools and opening a reuse shop in Lewisham. The council itself had stopped ordering plastic cups and staff had been supplied with reusable water bottles.

Other initiatives include trialling and purchasing electric vans, setting up a “contamination hit squad” and various residents and traders communications campaigns a cost of a further £150,000 per annum.