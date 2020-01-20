Malaysia confirms more than 3,700 tonnes of waste plastic turned back

Malaysia has returned 150 containers of plastic waste to their countries of origin and will act to stop the country becoming “a global waste bin”.

Its ministry of energy, science, technology, environment and climate change said the containers comprised 3,737 tonnes of illegally shipped plastic and had been returned to the UK, France, the US, Canada, Spain and Japan.

The consignment to the UK consists of 42 containers of unwanted plastic, which the country agreed in November to take back.

Ministry officials worked with enforcement bodies Royal Malaysian Customs Department, the Solid Waste Management Corporation and Public Cleansing at the ports of Klang, Penang and Sarawak.

The ministry said the cost repatriation of the containers had been borne by the importer or shipping company.

A national action plan for the implementation of plastic waste imports will be launched to standardise enforcement activities.

Minister Yeo Bee Yin said: “The Malaysian government is tackling the issue of illegal plastic waste into the country and will take appropriate action to ensure that Malaysia does not become a global waste bin.

“[We] will continue to fight cross-border pollution including plastic waste for the betterment of the people and the wellbeing of the nation.”

Meanwhile, China is to phase out non-degradable plastic products in major consumer markets, increase recycling and introduce policies to promote green packaging.

Its ministry of ecology and the environment said China expected to reduce the amount of plastic waste going to landfill significantly, and bring plastic pollution under effective control in major cities by 2025.

There will be bans on the production and sale of disposable foam plastic tableware, plastic cotton swabs and household chemicals that contain plastic microbeads.

Bans on the sale of other non-degradable plastic products will be rolled out in phases in different levels of cities and major plastic-consuming sectors.

Weng Yunxuan, secretary-general of the China Plastic Processing Industry Association’s degradable plastic committee, explained: “The ban will not be imposed all of a sudden, but phase by phase. The current production capacity for substitute products in China will not fail to meet the market gap caused by the ban.”