Mick George sells recycling arm to Veolia

19 December, 2019By Will Hatchett

mick george

The commercial and industrial recycling business of the Mick George Group has been sold to Veolia.

The acquisition relates only to the wheelie bin and front and rear end loader services provided under the Mick George Recycling name. Skip hire and waste services for the construction and demolition sector have been retained.

Jon Stump, joint chief executive of the Huntingdon-based group, said the board of directors had decided to reposition the company, focusing on its core operational strengths. C&I and multi-lift collections no longer fitted with the group’s plans.

He said that continuity of service for customers and employees had been key and the sale process had been seamless. The agreement with Veolia would ensure the future of the business.

Starting with one man and a tipper, the Mick George Group is now a leading waste service provider to the construction and demolition industry, the East Midlands and East Anglia, with more than 400 HGV vehicles on 25 sites and more than 1,000 employees.

Stump said: “After much deliberation, the directors came to the conclusion that the services provided by Mick George Recycling did not align with our future strategy. The handling and processing requirements of C&I waste deviate from the vast construction expertise which we possess and have been operating for many years.

“Concentrating our efforts and investment in the C&D waste industry will allow us to continue to develop the market-leading service we already provide to this sector.’’

Keith McGurk, regional director, east for Veolia UK, said “This exciting addition to our business portfolio complements the extensive range of collection services we offer in the region and strengthens our recycling and treatment facilities.

“Mick George Recycling Limited customers can look forward to Veolia’s support in providing sustainable solutions in recycling and waste management that offer environmental peace of mind whilst contributing to the bottom line. We are pleased to welcome the 50 plus team and look forward to working together.”

Comment

