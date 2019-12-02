News round-up December 2019

Shropshire farmer fined illegal waste dump

A Shropshire farmer has been fined £800 and ordered to pay £6,000 costs after he admitted illegally burying waste dust on his land near Market Drayton.

Keith Wilson, age 43, of Old Springs Farm, Market Drayton, received the sentence at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 December 2019.

Officers from the Environment Agency brought the case following reports a large pit had been dug and filled with around 2500m3 of waste dust produced in the making of animal bedding.

Press release

Enovert secures garden waste treatment contract

Waste specialist Enovert has been awarded a contract to provide garden waste treatment services to Gloucestershire County Council.

The seven-year contract will commence in February 2020, with an option to extend for a further three years. Under the terms of the contract, Enovert will handle approximately 30,000 tonnes of garden waste each year.

The garden waste will comprise separately-collected household garden waste and garden waste collected at recycling centres in Cheltenham and Tewkesbury Borough areas and Gloucester and Stroud District areas.

Mark Silvester, Enovert chief executive, said: “Our facilities will produce compost that meets end-of-waste criteria and the requirements of BSI PAS 100 and make an important contribution to the county’s recycling performance.”

Press release

It’s a B&M Christmas

B&M Waste Services is supporting the ‘Mission Christmas’ programme, which hopes to ensure no child wakes up on Christmas day without a present. The firm is also supporting the Leeds HQ by offering free waste collections to ensure as much of the packaging is recycled as possible, and no waste is sent to landfill.

Gifts are sorted by the Cash for Kids team and volunteers at the Leeds base. The gifts are signed for and collected by the organisation who have applied on behalf of the children they work with. The organisation then wrap and distribute the gifts to the children they are supporting.

David Curtis, B&M managing director, said: “As a local, family business, we strongly believe that no child should ever experience Christmas without a gift. We are proud to have supported Mission Christmas for a number of years and pleased to be able to assist further with removal of the packaging from the centre for recycling. Let’s make Christmas extra special for every child.”

Press release

Margaret Bates becomes OPRL executive director

On-Pack Recycling Label Ltd (OPRL) has appointed Professor Margaret Bates as its first full-time executive director. She will lead the team established in OPRL’s new Banbury offices, charged with making the voluntary recycling labelling scheme ‘match fit for mandatory’, supporting members in preparing for extended producer responsibility reforms and growing the OPRL membership.

The appointment comes as OPRL prepares to launch the latest revision of its Recycling Labelling Rules adopting ISO 14021 methodology and strengthens compliance audits to ISO 19011 standards.

Bates said: “Consumers want to do the right thing with their packaging but they’re often confused about what can be recycled. OPRL is the most widely recognised recycling label in the UK and so is an invaluable tool in communicating with householders.”

Press release

UK ’top contributor’ to PVC recycling scheme

recovinyl waste pvc frames

The UK is second in Europe (behind Germany) in collecting and recycling waste PVC with a total of 137,989 tonnes recycled here in 2018 across all PVC recycling formats. Of this total, PVC window profiles accounted for 73,703 tonnes, according to latest industry figures.

The UK’s effort represents around 19% of the 739,525 tonnes of waste PVC recycled throughout Europe in 2018 – a new record high. Across Europe, window profiles and related building products accounted for 44% of the total PVC recycled.

Recovinyl was the largest contributor to this total and registered a total of 734,568 tonnes of PVC waste entirely recycled in Europe in 2018 - a 15.6% increase from 2017.

Press release

Recycled plastic water bottles benefit WaterAid

belu bottles

Social enterprise Belu has announced that it will become the first water company in the UK to make 100% of its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Chief executive Karen Lynch said: ‘We have come to the conclusion that where the single-use can’t be removed, the answer to our anti-plastics challenge, is in fact, plastic. Our message is to first use less, but when you buy bottles, buy better.

”Using 100% recycled plastic is the lowest carbon footprint option that can be part of a circular economy. Belu is a social enterprise that gives 100% of profits to charity WaterAid, and our driver is to do the right thing.

”If you must use a single-use bottle, the kindest thing you can do for the planet is to choose a bottle made from 100% recycled plastic, and not a can or carton.”

Press release

Processor to double capacity

enva

Enva is to double the capacity of its Newbridge recycling facility near Edinburgh. The £1m investment in processing equipment and site infrastructure.

Following completion of the works in early 2020, the facility will be capable of processing and recovering materials from a wide range of waste streams including construction, commercial, and municipal materials.

Press release

New plant opens to serve Sunderland

j and b washington

J&B Recycling has opened a recycling centre at Monument Park, Pattinson Industrial Estate in Washington to serve Sunderland City Council’s kerbside recycling contract. Commercial manager Mark Penny said: “The site holds the potential to act as a delivery point for other recycling contracts.”

In 2018-19 J&B Recycling collected over 162,000 tonnes of commingled, commercial dry mixed recycling and industrial and construction, demolition waste throughout the north east.

Press release

ESA taken to cleaners

hayler

The Environmental Services Association (ESA) has joined the 110-strong British Cleaning Council (BCC), two-thirds of whose members deliver recycling and waste services.

ESA executive director, Jacob Hayler (pictured), said: “As well as working to bring about a circular economy, we aim to raise standards across the industry and drive out poor practices.

“We always look to build collaboration and work with partners. There is a lot of overlap with the BCC and lots of areas where we can work together.”

Press release

Recycling robot demonstrated

green tubes recycling

Interest is growing in the recycling of hospital plastic waste and nurses’ commitment to collecting and recycling these materials is crucial to the ‘green transition of healthcare’, delegates at a recent workshop in Copenhagen heard.

The Danish Technological Institute invited representatives from medical devices manufacturers, hospitals, nurses and government agencies to discuss opportunities and difficulties in recycling such materials inclduing green palstic tubes (pictured).

Robot expert Jacob Kortbek from the Danish Technological Institute demonstrated how artificial intelligence and robotic technology could potentially make sorting more efficient in the future, as it is possible to sort the different types of plastics.

Press release

Drop off service for surplus medical aids

physio drop off

A rise in hospital equipment being found in recycling plants, sent to landfill or even sold in car boot sales and charity shops has led Swansea Bay University Health Board to set up a ‘drop off’ scheme for surplus equipment.

Unwanted walking frames and crutches issued by any hospital can now be left at a designated area in Singleton Hospital at any time (pictured with physiotherapist Nicola Cochrane.

Figures published by 66 of England’s NHS Trusts earlier this year showed that 80% of walking aids are not returned, wasting £11m worth of equipment

Press release

Paper toy range launched

ekolife smurfit kappa

Smurfit Kappa has launched a range of eco-friendly toys made from paper. It said the Ekolife range would provide shoppers with a sustainable alternative to the non-recyclable toys that flood the shops every year.

These include planes, cars, jigsaws, build-your-own shops and castles made from cardboard and fully recyclable.

Press release

Tenth birthday for cans campaign

every can counts 10th anniversary infographic

Every Can Counts is marking a decade of growth since it was founded by the Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation.

Drink can makers and metal packaging recyclers decided in 2009 to work together to develop a behaviour change programme that would encourage and make it easier for people to recycle drink cans when away from home.

There are now more than 15,000 Every Can Counts branded recycling points around the UK and more than 20% of these donate cans collected to local community groups to sell for fund-raising.

Its work to date is shown left.

Press release