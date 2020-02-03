News round-up February 2020

Debut for refillable food delivery pots

Organic grocery business Abel & Cole has started trails of returnable, reusable pots (pictured) to remove single use packaging from pantry items. It said it would be the first online retailer to offer a refillable service in the UK, in its Club Zero service. Club members will from the end of February be able to order items in the pots, which will then be collected the following week.

Press release

Minister pressed over carbon capture

Aerial view of Drax

Sustainable fuels technology company Velocys has met clean growth minister Kwasi Kwarteng, at Drax Power Station (pictured) to discuss carbon capture usage and storage technology.

Vice-president for waste to fuels Neville Hargreaves urged the minister to establish the Humber region as a hub for negative emissions technologies.

Hargreaves said: “The UK, and in particular the Humber’s energy estuary, has the opportunity to become a world leader in the production of sustainable aviation fuel – something that will be highly desirable in a net zero world.

Press release

Sector awards schemes offer prizes

400 globe global

The Global Recycling Foundation has launched its #RecyclingHeroes competition, to recognise unsung heroes of recycling across the world who champion innovative recycling practices and habits.

Nominations are open until 6 March at: https://www.globalrecyclingday.com/recycling-heroes/2020-competition/

Each of the 10 winners will receive a $1,000 prize to contribute to their recycling initiative.

Meanwhile, applications close on 28 February for the Energy from Waste Innovation Fund, an award open to undergraduate and postgraduate students whose dissertation focuses on energy from waste, renewable energy technology or engineering.

Chris Winward (pictured), commercial director at Privilege Finance, which launched the award, said employment in the sector had declined since 2014 but the company to promote the idea “there is continued growth and career opportunities in the sector”.

The winner will receive £1,000, and two runners up £750 each and all will have a year’s mentoring from Privilege Finance: https://www.privilege.finance/privilege-innovation-fund/

Press release

Firm helps sick children

B&M Waste B&M Waste

Birmingham-based B&M Waste Services has donated £1,000 to local charity Little Hearts Matter. It said this was the only charity that supports children with single ventricle heart conditions.

Area sales manager Sean Sudworth said: “The work that Little Hearts Matter do is fantastic and the support and services that they offer is one of a kind.”

Press release