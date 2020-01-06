Your browser is no longer supported

Corin Williams

The editor

Industry remains optimistic at the end of the decade

News round-up January 2020

6 January, 2020By MRW staff

Full screensheppey ad plant

Farm produce to power island; Garden waste deal for Bryson; Grant for plastic to hydrogen plant; Council’s gold chains stolen

Farm produce to power island

A new £14.4m anaerobic digestion plant in Kent (pictured) has been connected to the national grid.

Farm Renewables’ plant on the Isle of Sheppey will produce 500 cubic metres per hour of biomethane, enough to heat almost all the island’s homes.

The plant will use 15,000 tonnes of maize, 6,000 tonnes of straw, 6,000 tonnes of chicken manure and 6,000 of tonnes fruit waste each year to produce renewable energy.

Digestate will be spread on local arable fields, providing nutrients and organic matter to improve soil quality, reducing the reliance on artificial nitrogen-based fertilisers.

Garden waste deal for Bryson

Bryson Recycling has won a £3m five-year contract to deliver a new garden waste collection service for Conwy County Borough Council.

Collections will be made fortnightly from households that pay £35 a year for the service.

Bryson’s general manager Vincent Thomas said: “We already run two recycling centres in Conwy on behalf of the council and look forward working with them on this new contract which will help residents recycle and also help the local environment”.

Grant for plastic to hydrogen plant

Waste2Tricity, which is developing hydrogen production from waste plastic, has been offered a conditional £1.25m grant by Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership for its planned facility at Protos, Ellesmere Port (pictured).

The grant has been awarded to purchase the thermal conversion chamber, a core part of the Protos facility, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of the year.

Council’s gold chains stolen

A thief has stolen the ceremonial gold chain worn by the mayor of the London borough of Redbridge, which is believed to have been sold to a metals dealer.

The Ilford Recorder has reported that a man was convicted of stealing the chain, which has not been found, from the mayor’s parked car. A judge said she assumed the thief had sold them.

A Redbridge spokesperson told MRW: “The theft occurred in early October and the total value of the stolen items was approximately £35,000. The mayoral chain and badge date back to 1965, when Redbridge was incorporated as a London borough.”

Mayor Zulfiqar Hussain is now using chains from the former Ilford Borough Council.

 

Comment

