No injuries following Biffa Coalville blaze

A large fire that raged for more than three hours at Biffa’s waste and recycling centre at Coalville had to be tackled by 11 fire crews from five fire stations in Coalville, Leicester and Loughborough.

The fire began in a warehouse at the Snibston Drive facility, Leicestershire, in the early evening of 21 January. It is believed to have begun in a bailing machine and involved an estimated 50 tonnes of shredded paper.

Flames leapt to a height of 15m and a ladder platform from Leicester’s central fire station was needed to apply water from above. An ambulance attended the scene because of the size of the blaze but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on the scene to damp down the site of the fire the following day, when investigation officers attended the scene. Severn Trent advised local residents that water pressure may be low and water slightly discoloured.

A Biffa spokesperson confirmed that a fire broke out at the Coaville plant at around 6.40pm. They added: “Due to the size of the fire, a number of fire engines attended the site and the blaze was successfully brought under control.

“There were no reported injuries to any persons on or near the scene. We are now working alongside the authorities to investigate the source of the fire and assess the damage to the premises.”