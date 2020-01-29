OPRL switches class for PET and PVC products

On-pack (OPRL) labels that tell the public what can be recycled are set to change for some materials as part of the move to a binary ‘recycle/don’t recycle’ system.

Thw change was welcomed by local authorities in early January as a means of reducing public confusion about what can be recycled.

The two new classifications (pictured) will be used for almost all materials and replace the present system of three categories: ‘widely recycled’, ‘check local recycling’ and ‘not currently recycled’.

OPRL said it had reviewed how some materials were classified and made changes. Under these, near-infrared (NIR)-detectable coloured aPET/rPET and cPET, plus NIR-detectable black PP for some uses, all move from the old ‘check locally’ into ‘recycle’.

PVC and PS become labelled ‘don’t recycle’ having previously been rated as ‘check locally’.

Some black plastics previously rated as ‘check locally’ have moved to either ‘recycle’ or ’don’t recycle’ depending on NIR detectability.

Coated paper and card quality tolerances will be tightened to a maximum of 15% plastic by weight for ‘recycle’ status and reduced to 10% in January 2023. Coffee cups will be given a ‘specialist’ label to support in-store collections for recycling.

Stuart Lendrum, chair of the steering group that oversaw the changes, said: “This has been the most inclusive, extensive and rigorous review to date of our recycling labelling rules.

“The results deliver our commitment to give consumers clarity on the true recyclability of packaging. As part of that commitment to transparency and accountability, we are making our evidence base publicly available.”

Carole Taylor, chair of the Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee and a steering group member, said “Larac welcomes the move to the new binary system for recycling labels, which will be much clearer and simpler for consumers to understand and should help to improve the quality and quantity of recycling collected by local authorities.

”Reducing non-target materials and contamination in the recycling we collect is very important to ensure that costs to councils are minimised.”