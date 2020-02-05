Pow says EfW to be cut back but that 'it has a role'

Environment minister Rebecca Pow has said the Government will reduce the amount of residual waste sent to energy-from-waste (EfW), as the sector indicates development of new facilities will be left to market forces.

The Environment Bill was revived last week, having been published originally before the December 2019 general election. It made no mention of incineration.

Speaking in a parliamentary debate on incineration, Pow (pictured) said: “Our focus as a Government is on ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’.

“We are sticking to that, as well as to the drive towards an ever more circular economy…we seek to minimise the amount of waste that goes to incineration or landfill, which certainly are at the bottom of the waste chain.”

Pow went on to tell MPs that policies aimed at diverting waste away from landfill had brought recycling gains, but “the volume of waste being treated at EfW plants has increased”.

“Of course, however, the aim with all the measures in the waste and recycling strategy is to bring that down,” she added.

Speaking to MRW after the debate, Pow said: “There’s probably always going to be a case for some incineration. And of course, energy from heat and heat networks are very important issues which will play a role in our future.”

The debate had been called by Labour MP Stephen Doughty, who opposed a proposal from Môr Hafren Bio Power for an incinerator in his Cardiff South & Penarth constituency.

Waste consultant Keith Riley said the Government had failed to set a clear policy for dealing with residual waste.

He said: “Government policy focuses on recycling - which is a correct way to go - but ignores the reality of stuff that for whatever reason cannot be recycled.

“Government recognises that incineration is necessary and is the only practical means of disposing of residual waste as landfill is unacceptable both in policy and public opinion.

“However, because there is not a vision out in the general community that ties everything together and there is vocal disquiet against incineration (which risks losing votes), it is just pushed to the back and just not mentioned.”

Some within the waste management sector believe the Government will neither help nor impede the development of incinerators, but let operators build facilities at their own risk according to market forces.

The Environmental Services Association has long called for an increase in EfW capacity in the UK to deal with projected growth of residual waste over the next 10 years. There are concerns that measures in the resources and waste strategy will not be sufficient to obviate the need for more EfW facilities.

According to Defra’s calculations there is enough EfW capacity coming online to deal with the projected growth in residual waste.

Adam Read, external affairs director at Suez Recycling and Recovery UK, said: “We note Rebecca Pow has made a clear commitment to improving the country’s efficiency in both recycling and resource reuse and recovery which, in her words, included ‘maximising the resource value of waste, including residual waste’.

”That is why we are working to ensure ever greater efficiency in these EfW plants.”