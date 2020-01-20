Powerday launches training academy

Recycling firm Powerday has launched a training academy to attract young talent to the sector and help further develop its current employees.

It has partnered with training providers Geason and MIT Skills to offer professional career and training support to its staff and an apprenticeship scheme for school leavers.

Powerday will encourage school leavers to join the training programme, in particular those living near its main Willesden and Enfield (pictured) sites.

Liam Kearney, chief financial officer, said: “We want people to take advantage of the great opportunities that lie within our sector and support those looking to start or build a career with us.

“We have opportunities in finance, sales, customer service, transport and health and safety, and hope that those who enrol will enjoy long, successful careers within our business.”

Powerday employs some 240 people, and is licensed to process around two million tonnes of construction, demolition, commercial and industrial waste a year.