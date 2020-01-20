Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of MRW, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Corin Williams

The editor

Industry remains optimistic at the end of the decade

 Menu 

Powerday launches training academy

20 January, 2020By Mark Smulian

Full screenPowerday plant Enfield

Recycling firm Powerday has launched a training academy to attract young talent to the sector and help further develop its current employees.

It has partnered with training providers Geason and MIT Skills to offer professional career and training support to its staff and an apprenticeship scheme for school leavers.

Powerday will encourage school leavers to join the training programme, in particular those living near its main Willesden and Enfield (pictured) sites.

Liam Kearney, chief financial officer, said: “We want people to take advantage of the great opportunities that lie within our sector and support those looking to start or build a career with us.

“We have opportunities in finance, sales, customer service, transport and health and safety, and hope that those who enrol will enjoy long, successful careers within our business.”

Powerday employs some 240 people, and is licensed to process around two million tonnes of construction, demolition, commercial and industrial waste a year.

 

Comment

You might also like...

  • recycling workers

    Career development theme of new CIWM president

    13 November 2019Will Hatchett

    The new president of the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), Trevor Nicoll, has used his inauguration speech to announce a green careers toolkit.

  • jules wyman imposter syndrome workshop delegates

    Women's alliance marks first year success

    29 October 2019Mark Smulian

    More than 30 people turned out for the first annual meeting of the Women’s Recycling Alliance (WRA), set up by Sarah Sanpher-McDowell as a focus for female professionals in the industry.

  • augean richard harrison and munzi ali

    News round-up November 2019

    4 November 2019MRW staff

    Augean employs electronic tracking system; Bird inspires recycled plastic brick; New website for incineration opponents; Viridor in recovered polymer project

  • telehandler

    Waste company director convicted over telehandler injury

    23 September 2019Mark Smulian

    A waste management company director has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £1,500 after an employee was critically injured.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.