Public warned over recycling fires caused by batteries

Veolia has called on the public to dispose of their batteries safely to stop the spread of fires at recycling and waste vehicles and waste facilities.

It pointed to research by polling firm YouGov which found only 43% of the public realised that damaged lithium-ion batteries can cause fires.

Cases of fires in waste vehicles have increased by 37.5% since 2017, with discarded lithium-ion batteries being among “the biggest culprits”, Veolia said.

YouGov’s research for Veolia found that just over half of the public would always remove batteries when disposing of old electrical or electronic goods, although 73% of respondents knew to correctly dispose of their gadgets in household waste recycling centres.

Gavin Graveson, executive vice-president at Veolia UK and Ireland, said: “Battery-induced fires are a serious and, unfortunately, growing hazard that Veolia is combatting.

“The average UK resident throws away around 24.5kg of electronics every year. These materials, if treated properly, can be a gift to the planet, returning valuable resources back to be used again.”