RDF tax turns huge contract 'onerous' for Renewi

Problems with the new Dutch tax on imports of refuse-drived fuel (RDF) have driven Renewi to declare its contract with the East London Waste Authority (ELWA) as ‘onerous’, effectively meaning it has become loss-making.

The 25-year waste disposal deal was signed by its predecessor firm Shanks in 2002 and, according to ELWA, the company has invested more than £100m in the contract. Renewi was formed from the Shanks merger with Van Gansewinkel Groep in 2017.

An onerous contract means one that will cost more to fulfil than it will generate in profit.

Renewi also said it would declare the contract an exceptional charge in its full-year results, an accounting term indicating something significant enough to be brought to investors’ attention.

The trading update was published ahead of Renewi seeking a secondary listing on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange.

It said it had previously disclosed the risk to the ELWA contract arising from the new Dutch tax, and this would now increase the off-take costs of the contract by more than €5m (£4.3m) a year until new outlets could be found.

In addition, the impact of Brexit was expected to add up to €1m a year in haulage and tariff costs.

“As a result, ELWA has become an onerous contract and an exceptional charge of €25.5m will be taken in the full-year results: €10m to impair assets and €15.5m as an onerous contract provision that will be incurred over the next four years. This provision has been based on current and forecast market incineration rates.”

The ELWA contract serves the London boroughs of Barking & Dagenham, Havering, Newham and Redbridge.

Renewi’s board said that, despite the ELWA problems, it “remains confident that Renewi will deliver full-year results in line with its expectations”.

Its commercial, monostreams and municipal divisions had traded broadly in line with expectations.

Lower volumes of construction & demolition waste had been seen in the Netherlands, but the hazardous waste division traded slightly above expectations.

Renewi signed a 10-year offtake contract to supply RDF to AEB’s Amsterdam facility in January 2018.