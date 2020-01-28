Sainsbury's to boost recycling and seek net zero status

Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has launched plans to produce net zero for carbon by 2040 and has set a target to halve its plastic packaging.

It has earmarked £1bn over 20 years towards action on recycling, carbon emissions, food waste, plastic packaging, water, biodiversity and healthy eating.

Suppliers will be asked for their carbon reduction commitments.

Sainsbury’s said its carbon footprint is one million tonnes, 35% less than 15 years ago, despite its store space having increased by 46% during that period.

Chief executive Mike Coupe said: “We have a strong heritage of reducing our carbon emissions… we invested £260m in more than 3,000 initiatives in the last decade, including the start of our LED lighting programme and refrigeration.”

The company intends to halve plastic packaging by 2025. It said it removed 412 tonnes of fresh food plastic trays and 290 million loose produce plastic bags last year and replaced 1,200 tonnes of own-brand PVC packaging with recyclable alternatives.

It said that, by the end of this year, dark, hard-to-recycle plastic and polystyrene packaging used in own-brand ranges will be replaced with recyclable alternatives and, where possible, plastic film on fruit and vegetables will be replaced or removed.

Sainsbury’s Home Cookshop transit packaging will later this year be replaced by paper, removing 662 tonnes of plastic.

The retailer said it would pilot a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles with a 5p per item coupon towards shopping costs.

it will also increase the amount of food it redistributes to good causes and urge customers to reduce food waste at home.

There had been criticism last year that Sainsbury’s had done too little to tackle plastic packaging even in comparison with other supermarkets.

Greenpeace produced a spoof YouTube fronted by ‘Polly Ethylene’, supposedly Sainsbury’s head of public relations, noting: “Plastic production is set to quadruple by 2050 and that plastic is going to need a home. The ocean offers us a perfect storage solution.”