Corin Williams

The editor

The move to 'beyond recycling'

Scotland urged to go beyond 'net zero'

5 February, 2020By Mark Smulian

Full screen2000 iain gulland

Zero Waste Scotland (ZWS) has called for more rapid progress towards a circular economy to move the county to what it called “beyond net-zero”.

It said the climate change could only be effectively combatted by reducing consumption and recycling or reusing more materials.

The Scottish Government has set a net-zero carbon target for 2045 but ZWS said this would deal with only half of Scotland’s total carbon footprint because it would not include emissions generated overseas from imported goods.

ZWS chief executive Iain Gulland, pictured, said: “The Scottish Government’s commitment to ending Scotland’s contribution to the crisis is a strong, welcome and necessary goal. It means reducing all our emissions to zero.”

He added: “We need to switch to a circular economy which places value on the wellbeing of people and planet alike by eliminating waste and the harmful emissions it creates.”

This would keep resources in use, minimising waste and emissions by reducing, reusing, repairing, remaking and recycling goods used.

Gulland urged Scotland’s public sector to use its £11bn a year purchasing power to encourage suppliers to switch to goods and service suitable for a circular economy.

