Tradebe clinical waste ‘supersite’ opens in Glasgow

A new clinical waste treatment facility has been opened at Bellshill, near Glasgow, by Tradebe Healthcare.

The development will provide a service to Scotland’s NHS Health Boards. It was commissioned in response to the collapse of North Lanarkshire-based Healthcare Environmental Services, earlier this year.

HES went into liquidation in April after it was stripped of its contacts with 17 English NHS trusts 14 regional Scottish NHS boards. The move followed the discovery in January of stockpiles of waste, including amputated limbs, removed organs, syringes, infectious fluids and dressings at an HES site at Benton, North Tyneside.

Tradebe Healthcare was awarded a 10-year clinical waste contract, worth £10m annually, by the Scottish Government in February, in the wake of the scandal. It was granted planning permission for a treatment facility at Bellshill by North Lanarkshire Council in July.

The opening of the plant was delayed, as it waited for an environmental permit to be granted by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency. This forced health providers including the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board to spend large amounts on contingency measures for clinical waste disposal. The permit was granted in October.

Lynne King, divisional director for Tradebe Healthcare commented said the Bellshill site has the capacity to process over 80 tonnes of clinical waste every day, operating 24 hours a day. As well as health boards it will work for private hospitals, GPs, dentists, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, beauticians and tattooists.

She said: “With a nine-month turnaround, we’ve found the right location, got the necessary planning permission and environmental permits, hired and trained staff, transformed the building and site, installed the processing technology, built our collection fleet and procured consumables. We are now ready to start treating waste from across the whole of Scotland.”

She said that the company would focus on delivering sustainability and innovation, in line with the Scottish Government’s zero waste plan.

Tradebe Healthcare is based in Barcelona and manages 85 plants in Spain, the UK, France, the United States and Oman.

Active in the UK since 2003, it now has 14 facilities in England, including clinical waste incinerators in Wrexham, Redditch and Fawley, four in Scotland and three in Wales. In 2013, the company diversified into hydrocarbon storage, opening a terminal in the Port of Barcelona.