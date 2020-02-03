Two waste industry deaths reported within a fortnight

Two workers have died in separate incidents in what are thought to be the industry’s first fatalities of 2020.
Viridor said that a driver suffered fatal injuries in an incident at its Bovey Tracey plant on 17 January. It said: “We are offering every assistance to the police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) as they carry out their inquiries.”
Devon & Cornwall police said officers were notified around 1.30pm that day, and the incident involved a man in his 30s found under a skip, who was declared deceased at the scene. Police and the HSE are continuing to carry out enquires.
In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man died at Ward Recycling, Hartlepool, on 30 January. Cleveland Police said enquiries were continuing and a joint investigation would take place with the HSE.
The HSE in November highlighted the waste sector’s grim safety record, with seven fatalities in 2018-19, although this was down from 12 in the year before.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.