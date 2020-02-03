Two waste industry deaths reported within a fortnight

Two workers have died in separate incidents in what are thought to be the industry’s first fatalities of 2020.

Viridor said that a driver suffered fatal injuries in an incident at its Bovey Tracey plant on 17 January. It said: “We are offering every assistance to the police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) as they carry out their inquiries.”

Devon & Cornwall police said officers were notified around 1.30pm that day, and the incident involved a man in his 30s found under a skip, who was declared deceased at the scene. Police and the HSE are continuing to carry out enquires.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man died at Ward Recycling, Hartlepool, on 30 January. Cleveland Police said enquiries were continuing and a joint investigation would take place with the HSE.

The HSE in November highlighted the waste sector’s grim safety record, with seven fatalities in 2018-19, although this was down from 12 in the year before.