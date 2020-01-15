Urbaser and councils agree action on troubled waste services

Two councils have agreed an action plan to rescue their waste collections service after an emergency meeting with contractor Urbaser, which will include replacement of the trucks used.

This followed a threat by neighbouring Tonbridge & Malling and Tunbridge Wells borough councils to impose financial penalties on Urbaser if its service failed to improve.

An open letter to the firm from Tonbridge & Malling chief executive Julie Beilby said that, three months into the new joint contract, “neither council has seen the necessary improvements, despite numerous assurances at the many meetings that have been held”.

Beilby warned: “We will not hesitate to continue to impose additional penalties should the situation not improve.”

Chris Minnis, UK operations manager at Urbaser, said that following this, “we held an emergency meeting with council representatives.

“Both parties are committed to working together to resolve the situation, and we are implementing an action plan immediately to ensure that all residents receive reliable and regular waste collections.”

The council said the meeting identified the fact that the new combination recycling vehicles used had been designed to collect mixed recycling, with a separate compartment for food waste. But, due to the higher than anticipated volumes of waste being collected, they often filled up before a round was completed, resulting in delays to collections.

The trucks will be replaced with single-purpose vehicles with greater capacity while overall capacity will be doubled, with 20 additional trucks and 50 more collection staff to be deployed.

Other measures agreed between Tonbridge & Malling and Urbaser have included reducing the size of some collection rounds to ensure they are completed, using additional inspectors and reducing Urbaser’s reliance on agency staff in favour of permanent employees.

Nicolas Heslop, leader of Tonbridge & Malling, said: “I would like to thank the team at Urbaser for their positive response to the serious concerns we raised on this issue. We are determined to sort the problems and are moving quickly to implement these plans in the coming days.”

The improvement measures are understood to have already been partly implemented at Tunbridge Wells, where problems were less severe. But Tunbridge Wells said it still “triggering financial penalties for individual missed bin collections”.