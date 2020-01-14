Urbaser faces penalties over waste contract 'failings'

Two Kent councils have warned contractor Urbaser that it faces financial penalties for missing too many bin collections as part of its new waste and recycling contract.

In an open letter to Urbaser’s managing director Javier Peiro, Tonbridge & Malling Borough Council chief executive Julie Beilby – writing also on behalf of neighbouring Tunbridge Wells Borough Council – said that, three months into the new joint contract, “neither council has seen the necessary improvements, despite numerous assurances at the many meetings that have been held”.

Beilby said: “The time for excuses and apologies is over. Neither council can allow the situation to continue. I am therefore providing notice that, having already issued a number of default notices, both councils intend to trigger financial penalty clauses in the contract in the hope that this focuses minds on this very serious problem.

“We will not hesitate to continue to impose additional penalties should the situation not improve.”

Urbaser started on the eight-year contract last March.

Both councils said they had sent staff to monitor Urbaser’s collection rounds, and had fed back information about missed bin collections and other issues to “high-level meetings with the company”.

They said Urbaser had, at its own expense, added extra vehicles, personnel and supervisers. While performance had improved, with most areas getting the intended service, “some problems persist, including the contractor repeatedly missing bin collections at certain addresses”.

Urbaser has been contacted for comment.