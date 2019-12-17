Valpak and retailers warn over take-back scheme delay

The compliance and electrical retailing sectors have yet to hear from Defra on its plans for the future of the distributor take-back scheme (DTS) for electrical items.

Under DTS, retailers can opt out of the requirement under EU law to collect used electrical items when customers purchase new ones. Instead they can pay into a national fund that provides money for local authority recycling services.

The current DTS scheme, which has 1,200 members, has been operated by compliance company Valpak since 2012 but ends on December 31. Its renewal or replacement had not been agreed by Defra before the general election.

Valpak’s policy director, Adrian Hawkes, said the absence of a DTS means that electrical retailers which are currently in the scheme and who do not therefore offer in-store collection for used devices could technically be breaking the law from January. This could include large retailers like Argos and supermarket chains and DIY stores. The WEEE regulations are enforced by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

As reported in MRW, Valpak and the British Retail Consortium (BRC) requested clarification on the issue from Defra in November but have received no answer. Hawkes said: “We don’t expect to hear back from them before Christmas.”

Valpak and the BRC are jointly calling for an ‘amnesty’ until 31 March 2020, which would allow retailers to re-register with a new DTS, if approved, or implement a take-back system. They are also calling for a two-year interim scheme, while the Government concludes a review of producer responsibility in this area.

Their proposed, phase 5 scheme would be more flexible than the current phase 4 one. It would increase the WEEE collection point network and provide retailers with the flexibility to choose those stores and locations which are most suitable to encourage take back.

Backing a two-year interim scheme, Peter Andrews, head of sustainability at the BRC said that retailers had provided over £13m in funding to local authorities through the scheme to increase the collection and recycling of WEEE since 2007.

He said: “A new DTS is vital if the UK is to continue delivering one of the highest collection rates for WEEE in Europe. It will further increase the WEEE collection point network, making it more convenient for more consumers, whilst raising greater public awareness of the issue.”

He added: “A new DTS is needed to maintain recycling momentum and provide key information to help decision makers when reviewing the WEEE regulations.”

Fiona Thompson, international and environmental compliance consultant at Valpak, said: “As well as giving retailers time to plan, the interim period would enable the DTS to gather valuable data on the most effective ways to implement consumer take-back schemes.

”For example, are supermarkets more popular with consumers to return WEEE items to than out of town retail parks? Building a bank of robust data will enable government and industry to be much better positioned to make an informed choice in the future.”

The Government has yet to conduct a detailed consultation on producer responsibility in the WEEE sector and the funding mechanism for recycling, as had been promised in the resources and waste strategy. Whether the consultation takes place in 2020 will depend on Defra’s direction of travel and its ministerial team.