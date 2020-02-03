Veolia launches packaging academy

Veolia has launched what it said is the first ’sustainable packaging academy’, to help improve manufacturers’ environmental credentials.

It is intended to provide businesses with a better understanding of packaging circularity and of how to future-proof packaging design.

The academy’s approach will include learning about consumer experience, waste collection, processing and end markets.

Members will be able to use reports and design guides, work in partnership to develop bespoke solutions and access Veolia’s expertise in recycling technologies.

Richard Kirkman, chief technology and innovation officer at Veolia, said: “We all know the impact of packaging on the environment, and the launch of our sustainable packaging academy will further strengthen our work with manufacturers, industry bodies and local authorities in the drive to ensure that it is all recyclable.”

The academy is open to anyone involved in packaging design, environment, supply chain or sustainability roles in sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, retail or packaging manufacture.

Further details: uk.spa@veolia.com