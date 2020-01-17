Viridor signs five-council EfW contract in Scotland

Five Scottish councils have signed a contract with Viridor that will divert up to 190,000 tonnes of black bag waste from landfill and significantly increase Scotland’s energy-from-waste (EfW) capacity.

The Scottish Government has a policy to send no municipal biodegradable or recyclable waste to landfill by 2021. It aims to achieve this by increasing recycling rates and incineration capacity. But experts have warned that, even with this new EfW contract in place, the target is unlikely to be met.

The Clyde Valley Residual Waste Project is partnership between East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire councils. Under the £700m, 25-year contract, which began in December, household waste will be taken to Viridor’s materials recycling facility (MRF) in Bargeddie in North Lanarkshire

Opened in 20009, Viridor’s Bargeddie plant bills itself as “one of the most advanced recycling hubs in the UK”. It is the main processing plant for North and South Lanarkshire councils.

Refuse-derived fuel from the plant will be sent to Viridor’s new energy EfW facility at Dunbar in East Lothian. Able to process 190,000 tonnes of waste a year, this will generate 258GWh of electricity,which enough power for the equivalent of 71,000 homes.”

Robert Steenson, North Lanarkshire Council’s executive director of enterprise and communities said that the partnership was the first of its kind in Scotland and would contribute to managing household waste more effectively.

He added: “It means that the waste, which cannot be otherwise be recycled, will now be diverted from landfill and transformed into low-carbon electricity. It also reduces the carbon impact associated with the disposal of the waste and provides community benefits such as apprenticeships, work placements and training workshops for businesses.”

Steven Don, Viridor’s head of local authority contracts Scotland, said: ”The Clyde Valley partnership is an excellent example of how local authorities can work together to deliver effective waste management and contribute to a circular economy in Scotland.”

New EfW facilities are set to come on stream in Inverness for Highland Council and the NESS project, serving Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray Councils in the next two years. But Scottish local government body, Cosla, says that Scotland will struggle to severely restrict landfill by 2021.

Tolvik Consulting director, Adrian Judge, has also warned the Scotland faces a large EfW capacity gap, with urban areas, such as Glasgow and Edinburgh, facing the greatest challenge.